Lakers offer to help Derek Fisher replace stolen championship rings

Derek Fisher had all five of his NBA championship rings stolen during a home burglary this week, but he may be able to replace them even if the authorities are unsuccessful in tracking down the parties responsible for the crime.

A Los Angeles Lakers representative told TMZ that the team would be more than willing to work with the companies that manufactured the rings to help Fisher get all new ones. While that doesn’t mean the Lakers would foot the bill for the new jewelry, Fisher could likely get replacement rings that are exactly like the ones he earned for being a part of five title teams in L.A.

Fisher told police that the five rings were among roughly $300,000 worth of jewelry that was taken from his L.A. home when he left for three hours Monday morning. His homeowner’s insurance would likely cover the losses, but there is something to be said for no longer having the original rings that were given to Fisher and his teammates.

Unfortunately, athletes having their homes burglarized is not uncommon. We saw something similar happen to an NBA star a few years back when he was off celebrating his own birthday party. Hopefully police are able to track down the person or persons responsible for breaking into Fisher’s home.