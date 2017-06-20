Lakers trying to package picks, player in trade for Paul George

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to try and work a deal with the Pacers for Paul George, and they now have more ammunition.

Los Angeles on Tuesday agreed to trade D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov to the Brooklyn Nets for Brook Lopez and the No. 27 pick in a cap-clearing deal. The Lakers will now have enough money next year to sign a player to a max free agent deal, and possibly enough for a second depending on other moves they make.

The player the Lakers are targeting is Paul George. ESPN’s Marc Stein says the Lakers are trying to package the No. 27 pick, which they acquired in the deal with Brooklyn, and the No. 28 pick, which they already held, along with either Julius Randle or Jordan Clarkson.

Can the Lakers now land Paul George by offering Thursday's No. 27 and 28 picks and either Julius Randle or Jordan Clarkson? They're trying. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 20, 2017

Will that be enough to get the Pacers to bite? Indiana is likely trying to trade George before the draft, which is when his value would be highest. They reportedly are reluctant to trade George to the Lakers, but they may choose to do so if the package LA offers is better than anything else they receive.