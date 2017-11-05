Lamar Odom collapsed at LA nightclub (Video)

Lamar Odom was recorded on video after collapsing at an LA nightclub early Sunday morning.

TMZ Sports shares the report and video of the former NBA player on the ground after falling in his VIP booth at a club called Bootsy Bellows.

There’s no other information available surrounding Odom’s condition.

Odom has been in rehab before for substance abuse issues and openly admitted that cocaine helped end his career. Seeing him collapse like that is not a good indication that he has learned his limits or is taking the best care of his body possible.