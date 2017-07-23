LeBron James reportedly will not waive no-trade clause

LeBron James is not going anywhere during the 2017-2018 NBA season.

James is so committed to the Cleveland Cavaliers that he will not waive his no-trade clause, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

James, along with Carmelo Anthony and Dirk Nowitzki, is among a select few players in the NBA who have no-trade clauses.

You might be wondering why this is actually a relevant story considering that a team would be foolish to trade LeBron. But in light of the recent Kyrie Irving reports, some have debated whether the Cavs would be better off in the long run choosing to move forward with the younger Irving than the aging but still stellar James. If the team is unable to trade James because of his refusal to waive his no-trade clause, that debate would become moot.

James still has a player option for after next season that he could decline, which would make him an unrestricted free agent. So he could leave the Cavs after next season. But at least for one more year, expect James to continue making a title push with the Cavs.