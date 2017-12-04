pixel 1
Monday, December 4, 2017

Lil B takes credit for Celtics’ hot start to season

December 4, 2017
by Darryn Albert

The Based God apparently does blessings just as well as he does curses.

Rapper Lil B took to Twitter on Monday to claim credit for the hot start of the Boston Celtics, who currently have the NBA’s best record this season at 20-4.

Indeed, Lil B, whose real name is Brandon McCartney, tweeted his blessing to the C’s (and specifically second-year wing Jaylen Brown) back in September.

The 21-year-old Brown has been indispensable to Boston’s smoldering start, averaging 15.0 points and 5.9 rebounds a game while often looking like their best defender as well. He can be glad that the good graces of the Based God are smiling down upon him, unlike some other notable players at his position.

