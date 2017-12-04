Lil B takes credit for Celtics’ hot start to season

The Based God apparently does blessings just as well as he does curses.

Rapper Lil B took to Twitter on Monday to claim credit for the hot start of the Boston Celtics, who currently have the NBA’s best record this season at 20-4.

REMEMBER WHEN LIL B SAID BEFORE THIS NBA SEASON STARTED THAT THE NBA BOSTON CELTICS HAVE " THE BASEDGODS" BLESSING… LOOK AT THEM NOW NUMBER 1 RECORD IN THE NBA – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) December 4, 2017

Indeed, Lil B, whose real name is Brandon McCartney, tweeted his blessing to the C’s (and specifically second-year wing Jaylen Brown) back in September.

Nba jaylen brown and the Boston celtics have my blessings this year for the @Nba blessings !!! Congrats to jaylen for being real! – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) September 5, 2017

The 21-year-old Brown has been indispensable to Boston’s smoldering start, averaging 15.0 points and 5.9 rebounds a game while often looking like their best defender as well. He can be glad that the good graces of the Based God are smiling down upon him, unlike some other notable players at his position.