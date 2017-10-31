pixel 1
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Report: Magic exploring trade market for Mario Hezonja

October 31, 2017
by Darryn Albert

The Orlando Magic may be pulling the plug on the Mario Hezonja experiment after a little over two years.

Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reported on Tuesday that the Magic are exploring the trade market for Hezonja, noting that they have a decision to make on the Croatian swingman’s option.

The 22-year-old Hezonja was drafted No. 5 overall by the Magic in 2015, but he has managed just 5.5 points in 16.3 minutes per game for them since then. Those numbers have dipped to 4.5 points in 13.0 minutes per game in six games so far this season (both career-lows), and he is becoming increasingly obsolete thanks to the strong play of new arrival Jonathon Simmons.

Hezonja has shown glimpses of his talent in the past and is still very young. But the opportunity simply isn’t there in Orlando, so at this point, a change of scenery might be best for him.

