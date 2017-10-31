Report: Magic exploring trade market for Mario Hezonja

The Orlando Magic may be pulling the plug on the Mario Hezonja experiment after a little over two years.

Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reported on Tuesday that the Magic are exploring the trade market for Hezonja, noting that they have a decision to make on the Croatian swingman’s option.

Sources: Orlando has explored the trade market on Mario Hezonja. The Magic must decide on his fourth-year $5.2 million team option by today. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) October 31, 2017

The 22-year-old Hezonja was drafted No. 5 overall by the Magic in 2015, but he has managed just 5.5 points in 16.3 minutes per game for them since then. Those numbers have dipped to 4.5 points in 13.0 minutes per game in six games so far this season (both career-lows), and he is becoming increasingly obsolete thanks to the strong play of new arrival Jonathon Simmons.

Hezonja has shown glimpses of his talent in the past and is still very young. But the opportunity simply isn’t there in Orlando, so at this point, a change of scenery might be best for him.

Image via Mario Hezonja on Instagram