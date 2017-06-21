Daughter of Bucks owner recruits Kristaps Porzingis with great tweets

The New York Knicks are listening to offers for Kristaps Porzingis, and Mallory Edens sure hopes her Milwaukee Bucks get involved.

Edens is the daughter of Bucks owner Wes Edens, and she’s a big fan of her family’s team. She also keeps a close eye on the Knicks since they’re close to where she attends college at Princeton.

When Edens saw the interview from Phil Jackson Wednesday night in which the Knicks president said he was open to trading Porzingis, Edens immediately began recruiting Kristaps with a funny tweet:

Okay I was like 90% kidding but this is just nuts. @kporzee we got a plane heading from NYC to MKE tmrw afternoon if u need a ride. https://t.co/vZ9CTZRVOn — Mallory Edens (@MedensEdens) June 22, 2017

She then upped the ante with a hilarious tweet in which she compared herself to Veruca Salt, the “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” daughter who wanted her dad to get her everything.

Note the hashtag — Kristaps Porzingis to Milwaukee.

We respect the effort of Edens here. And imagine if the Bucks added Porzingis to their core with Giannis Antetokounmpo? Wow, that would be a team. Edens has also earned respect for becoming an awesome social media user.