Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Markieff Morris ejected for kicking Mason Plumlee in nuts

March 8, 2017
by Larry Brown

Markieff Morris nut kick

Markieff Morris was ejected for kicking Mason Plumlee in the nuts during Wednesday’s game between the Wizards and Nuggets.

The play in question happened with two minutes left in the game. Plumlee went to defend Morris after a switch and tried knocking the ball out, which led a frustrated Morris to kick him in the nads.

Here’s video:

Morris was assessed a flagrant-2 foul on the play and was ejected. His Wizards still won the game 123-113.


