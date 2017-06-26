Ad Unit
Monday, June 26, 2017

NBA players tweet displeasure over Avery Bradley’s All-Defensive Team exclusion

June 26, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Avery Bradley is certainly one highly respected guy in NBA circles.

A number of NBA players, both teammates and opponents alike, tweeted their displeasure on Monday over the Boston Celtics guard’s exclusion from All-Defensive Team honors for the 2016-17 season.

Bradley, who is widely seen as an elite perimeter defender, received 46 total voting points (which was the highest among players who didn’t qualify for either of the All-Defensive Teams), including 12 First Team votes. You may notice that many of those expressing disapproval are fellow guards, which may be the most ringing endorsement of all of Bradley’s defensive prowess.


