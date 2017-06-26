NBA players tweet displeasure over Avery Bradley’s All-Defensive Team exclusion

Avery Bradley is certainly one highly respected guy in NBA circles.

A number of NBA players, both teammates and opponents alike, tweeted their displeasure on Monday over the Boston Celtics guard’s exclusion from All-Defensive Team honors for the 2016-17 season.

How the hell is Avery Bradley not on the all defensive team?? That's crazy!! — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) June 26, 2017

No Avery Bradley all-defense?! On the behalf of the players… he deserves it! — Devin Booker (@DevinBook) June 26, 2017

Avery Bradley got my vote — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) June 26, 2017

What are yall's thoughts on Avery Bradley not making an All NBA Defensive team? — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) June 26, 2017

Someone need slapped … Avery Bradley ain't make one team ? fuxk outa heaaaa — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 26, 2017

How did Avery Bradley not make first or second team all defense — Jared Sullinger (@Jared_Sully0) June 26, 2017

I'm upset I didn't make it…. but HOW DO YOU NOT HAVE Avery Bradley on either team??? Makes no sense whatsoever. #nohate #realtalk https://t.co/vj7i0PtoT8 — Garrett Temple (@GTemp14) June 26, 2017

Bradley, who is widely seen as an elite perimeter defender, received 46 total voting points (which was the highest among players who didn’t qualify for either of the All-Defensive Teams), including 12 First Team votes. You may notice that many of those expressing disapproval are fellow guards, which may be the most ringing endorsement of all of Bradley’s defensive prowess.