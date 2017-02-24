Paul Pierce hits back at Draymond Green with ‘3-1 lead’ trash talk

Paul Pierce is not put off by Draymond Green’s trash talk.

Green and Pierce got into it during Thursday night’s Warriors-Clippers game, with Green taunting Pierce over not being good enough for a farewell tour.

Well, Pierce took to Twitter early Friday to let Green have it right back, with an obvious but still savage response.

73 wins and u thought u was gonna win a title that yr 3-1 lead oops — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 24, 2017

Harsh, and about as good a comeback as you could come up with, although Green has absolutely heard it before. Plus, is it really that bad when Draymond has indirectly trolled himself with it in the past?

At the end of the day, Green’s Warriors got the last laugh. They used a 50-point third quarter to beat the Clippers for the 10th straight meeting.