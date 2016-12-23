Pistons to retire Rip Hamilton’s jersey

The Detroit Pistons are one step closer to having the entire starting five from their 2004 title team up in the rafters.

The team announced on Friday that they will be retiring the No. 32 jersey of three-time All-Star shooting guard Richard “Rip” Hamilton on February 26 against the Boston Celtics.

Hamilton, 38, played nine seasons for the Pistons from 2002 to 2011, averaging 18.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists over that stretch. He was the starting 2-guard on that 2004 team that won the NBA championship. Hamilton joins former teammates Chauncey Billups, who had his No. 1 jersey retired in February 2016, and Ben Wallace, who saw his No. 3 jersey lifted to the rafters a month prior to that.

Now only two questions remain: a) How long before the Pistons retire Rasheed Wallace’s No. 30 and Tayshaun Prince’s No. 22? and b) Does Hamilton wear his trademark mask to the ceremony?

Image via Rip Hamilton on Instagram