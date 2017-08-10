Rockets, Knicks again talking Carmelo Anthony trade

The Houston Rockets are once again making a push to try and trade for Carmelo Anthony.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday that Houston re-engaged the Knicks on trade talks for ‘Melo, who has a full no-trade clause. The Rockets are looking for a third team that will help them facilitate a trade with New York.

The two sides reportedly were closer to a deal when Phil Jackson was in charge of the Knicks, but that changed after he was fired and replaced by Scott Perry.

As shared earlier, the Knicks asked Anthony to expand his trade wishlist, but he has not done so. He reportedly only wants to go to the Rockets, where he would be able to team with James Harden and good buddy Chris Paul.

Woj says that in addition to Houston, Portland has remained interested in Anthony and tried to get him to consider a trade there. The Knicks reportedly are willing to enter the season with Anthony on the roster. He is under contract for at least one more season and has an early termination option for the following year.