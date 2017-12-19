Steph Curry to be re-evaluated next week

Stephen Curry is making progress in his return from an ankle injury suffered earlier this month, but he’s not quite ready to return to action.

The Golden State Warriors on Tuesday shared an update on Curry’s status. They say he is progressing and will do on-court work in the coming days, but he will remain out for a week.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/o1SJ8wLIWr — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 20, 2017

The most significant takeaway from this news is that Curry will miss the Warriors’ Christmas Day game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Curry has already missed five games with his ankle injury, but Golden State has won all five.