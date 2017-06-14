Steve Kerr reaffirms desire to coach Warriors ‘for a long time’

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is not going to let his health hinder his coaching.

Kerr confirmed Wednesday that he intends to keep coaching the Warriors despite the back troubles that kept him out for much of the playoffs.

“I’m planning to coach for a long time,” Kerr said, via ESPN. “This kind of stuff happens very rarely in the NBA where you get a group of players this talented who are together in their primes. It’s so rare so I know exactly how lucky I am.

“I love it, I love the group, I love coaching them every day, and this is what I want to do for a long time. That’s the plan, so I just got to keep pushing forward.”

Kerr has made clear in the past that he intends to coach as long as he is able. That’s good to hear, because it means that, at least for the moment, he’s feeling good.