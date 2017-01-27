Thunder reportedly intrigued by possibility of Carmelo Anthony trade

A surprise new contender may be emerging from the shadows in the Carmelo Anthony sweepstakes.

According to a report by Sam Amico of FOX Sports Ohio on Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are intrigued by the possibility of trading for Carmelo Anthony and pairing him with Russell Westbrook, though they know it’s something of a longshot.

Would Carmelo Anthony accept trade to play next to Westbrook? #Thunder know possible pairing a long shot, but idea intrigues them, I'm told. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) January 27, 2017

Of course, Westbrook, who you may have heard is averaging a triple-double on the year while leading the league in scoring with 31.0 points per game, is the be-all and end-all of that team right now. It’s also unclear if Anthony would be willing to green-light a trade to a small-market Oklahoma City team. The Thunder don’t have a lot to realistically offer either as Westbrook and Steven Adams are likely the two untouchables, Victor Oladipo has proven to be an ideal backcourt Robin to the Brodie’s Batman, and Enes Kanter’s value is in the gutter right now. They could dangle young assets like Domantas Sabonis and Cameron Payne but may view them as long-term building blocks.

But Westbrook and Anthony are familiar with one another, having won gold together as USA Basketball teammates at the 2012 London Olympics. Westbrook and his astronomical 42.3 percent usage rate could also use the help from a fearsome secondary scoring threat like Anthony if the Oklahoma City wants to legitimately contend for a title. With the Knicks willing to settle for 70 cents on the dollar to unload Anthony, the Thunder may just take a shot in the dark and see what happens.