Report: Tim Hardaway Jr. contract shocked people within Knicks organization

The New York Knicks’ decision to give Tim Hardaway Jr. $71 million raised eyebrows around the NBA, but according to a report, it was just as surprising to some members of the organization.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, the decision to sign Hardaway to the four-year deal was made by acting general manager Steve Mills. It was a deal that surprised many around the league but, apparently, was greeted with shock by some inside of the organization as well.

Mills would shift into the role of team president should New York land David Griffin, and he would give up his decision-making power in the process. If he’s handing out contracts like that, it would probably be for the best.