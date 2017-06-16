Report: Warriors’ championship parade cost owners $4 million

Golden State Warriors owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber footed the entire bill for their team’s championship parade on Thursday, and it did not come cheap.

According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, Lacob and Guber were put on the hook for $4 million after the event.

The city of Oakland didn't help the Warriors pay for the parade yesterday. It cost Joe Lacob and Peter Guber roughly $4 million total. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) June 16, 2017

Good for them. Many owners wouldn’t do this, especially when they’re moving to San Francisco in a few years, and it’s a good gesture for a city that is crazy about their basketball team. Besides, $4 million for Draymond Green on an open mic was probably well worth the expense in the end.