Conor McGregor responds to allegations that he is racist

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor have dominated the headlines in recent days as their press tour heads from major city to major city around the globe.

Unfortunately, along with the press tour have come allegations that McGregor is racist. And he’s certainly done himself no favors in that regard, repeatedly calling Mayweather “boy” and demanding the boxer dance for him while also insinuating he’s illiterate.

On their third stop in as many days on Thursday, McGregor addressed the allegations of race in front of a New York audience and assured everyone it’s nothing more than fake news because, in his own words, he’s “half black.”

“Let’s address the race. A lot of media seem to be saying I’m against black people. That’s absolutely (expletive) ridiculous,” McGregor proclaimed. “Do they not know I’m half black? Yeah! I’m half black from the belly button down.”

The video, complete with hand gestures, can be seen below. But be forewarned: it does contain offensive language and is NSFW.

Conor McGregor addresses accusations of racism "Don't people know I'm half black…I'm black from the waist down" pic.twitter.com/sJElKsiDms — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 14, 2017

McGregor, even with speculation of racism swirling around, was widely considered the winner of the press tour over its first two days. On Thursday however, he was met with heavy criticism for taking the serious issue of race and turning into a joke involving racist stereotypes.

Meanwhile, Mayweather got in on the trash talk a bit, calling McGregor a stripper and then “making it rain” despite the IRS breathing heavily down his neck due to unpaid taxes.

Ultimately, it seems like both Mayweather and McGregor are running out of material after just a few days and should probably turn their attention back to the fight itself, leaving all of this extra nonsense behind.