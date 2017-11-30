Floyd Mayweather says talk of him fighting again is ‘all lies’

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is a perfect 50-0 after he defeated Conor McGregor over the summer, and that is the way the 15-time champion’s record is going to stay.

Earlier in the week, a report from TMZ claimed that Mayweather has told people close to him that he is considering fighting one more time. While the thought of another nine-figure payday must be appealing to the man whose image is all about money, Mayweather insists he is remaining retired.

“I’m happily retired,” Mayweather said while touring China on Wednesday, via the Daily Mail. “I’m not fighting no more, no matter what the price is.”

Mayweather added that any reports about him coming out of retirement are “fake” and “all lies.” The 40-year-old was also quick to remind everyone that he doesn’t need to fight to keep the gravy train rolling.

“Coming here with 23 people has been a great experience and it doesn’t hurt to get paid $3,000,000 to simply visit and vacation here in luxury for a few days,” Mayweather said of the appearances he has been making in China.

The only fight for Mayweather that would make any sense is a rematch with McGregor. There have been some questions about whether McGregor is finished with his MMA career, but he is still under contract with the UFC. At this point, it would be a surprise if Mayweather steps into the ring again.