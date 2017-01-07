Grayson Allen under scrutiny for another trip attempt (Video)

It’s starting to appear like Grayson Allen is inflicted with the same basketball condition Draymond Green possesses.

Allen is being scrutinized for sticking his leg out during Duke’s game against Boston College on Saturday:

Allen, who had 12 points and 11 assists, was playing just his second game since serving a suspension for a blatant trip against Elon in December.

Allen also had multiple incidents during his sophomore season where he appeared to trip opponents. It seems to be second nature for Allen, just like dribbling, catching and shooting.