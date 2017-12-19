Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ son pokes fun at himself after scoring first career point

Charlie Hall may not be the best basketball player in the Big Ten, but he might just have the best sense of humor.

Hall, who is the son of famous actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, scored his first career point during Northwestern’s win over Lewis University on Tuesday night.

After the game, the junior forward poked fun at himself by posting a photo of himself doing the Wilt Chamberlain meme:

I’ll just leave this here pic.twitter.com/dAG9jssF5t — Charlie Hall (@charlie_hall23) December 20, 2017

The photo is a take off of Wilt’s 100-point game. The lasting media from that legendary game was a photo of Chamberlain holding up a piece of paper that read “100” on it, to signify his point total. It’s now often used as a meme to goof on players, such as this NBA bust.

Hall attempted and missed a shot in the game, but he did go 1-for-3 at the free throw line to get his point. He also had a rebound. And he clearly has an excellent sense of humor.