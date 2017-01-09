Deshaun Watson’s old high school tweet goes viral after win

Back on Feb. 4, 2012, Deshaun Watson was a high school sophomore and sent a tweet that would later prove prescient two times over.

Three days after he committed to Clemson, Watson sent a tweet talking about how he would play if he ever got a chance to be in a national championship game:

If I get a chance to play in a national championship game, Imma go ham. — Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) February 5, 2012

A year later, he talked again about playing in a title game:

Me. In a National Championship Game. I'm just waiting on that moment. — Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) January 8, 2013

And guess what? The former No. 1 quarterback recruit took Clemson to two National Championship Games, and he finally won one on Monday night.

Watson was 36 of 56 for 420 yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 43 rushing yards and a rushing score in the 35-31 win. In the 40-35 loss last season, he went 30 of 47 for 405 yards, 4 touchdowns, an interception, and 73 rushing yards.