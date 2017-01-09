Ad Unit
Monday, January 9, 2017

Deshaun Watson’s old high school tweet goes viral after win

January 9, 2017
by Larry Brown

DeShaun Watson

Back on Feb. 4, 2012, Deshaun Watson was a high school sophomore and sent a tweet that would later prove prescient two times over.

Three days after he committed to Clemson, Watson sent a tweet talking about how he would play if he ever got a chance to be in a national championship game:

A year later, he talked again about playing in a title game:

And guess what? The former No. 1 quarterback recruit took Clemson to two National Championship Games, and he finally won one on Monday night.

Watson was 36 of 56 for 420 yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 43 rushing yards and a rushing score in the 35-31 win. In the 40-35 loss last season, he went 30 of 47 for 405 yards, 4 touchdowns, an interception, and 73 rushing yards.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus