Saturday, November 11, 2017

Florida ripped for putting injured Malik Zaire back in game

November 11, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Malik Zaire

A forgettable 2017 season for the Florida Gators may have just crossed over into the realm of negligence.

During the second quarter of Saturday’s game against South Carolina, Gators quarterback Malik Zaire injured his left knee on a run and had to leave the game. Inexplicably, Florida would put him back in after just one missed snap and called a designed run play for him to boot. The Notre Dame transfer was clearly hurt though and collapsed to the turf untouched after just a few steps.

Many on Twitter ripped Florida’s staff for the decision to put Zaire back in.

Zaire, who was replaced by Feleipe Franks for the rest of the game, had been subpar in his previous two starts for Florida. But that certainly doesn’t excuse this show of malpractice by a team that has been an abject disaster this year.

