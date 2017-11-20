Georgia 5-star RB recruit Zamir White suffers torn ACL

One of Georgia’s top recruits suffered a bad blow on Friday night.

Running back Zamir White, a five-star running back, suffered a torn ACL in his high school’s game.

White suffered the injury when he was hit on the side of the knee by a helmet. Dawg Nation says White didn’t even think he had sustained a tough injury because he walked off the field under his own power.

White has been a four-year player at Scotland High School in North Carolina. He rushed for 2,159 yards and 41 touchdowns as a sophomore according to MaxPreps. He’s rushed for over 2,000 yards again this season.

Georgia is losing senior running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel after this season. They have D’Andre Swift, Brian Herrien and Elijah Holyfield returning. On top of White, they also have another top running back recruit coming in James Cook.

White is expected to sign with the Bulldogs during the early signing period next month. The injury could force him to take a redshirt season.