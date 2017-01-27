Kendal Briles in hot water over ‘white women’ quote

The NCAA may have to reconsider its case against the Baylor football program after the latest lawsuit filed on Friday, but another person who could be in serious trouble is Kendal Briles.

A Baylor graduate filed a lawsuit against the school on Friday in which she says she was gang-raped by two football players after a party in 2013. Her lawsuit accuses 31 football players of committing 52 rapes from 2011-2014.

One other item from the lawsuit getting a lot of attention is a quote from former Baylor assistant Kendal Briles, who is the son of former Bears head coach Art Briles.

Here’s the quote, as shared by the Dallas Morning News:

Former assistant coach Kendal Briles — the son of the head coach — once told a Dallas area student athlete, “Do you like white women? Because we have a lot of them at Baylor and they love football players,” according to the suit.

That’s a despicable quote and it embodies the concerning culture of sexual assault allegedly fostered by Baylor’s football program under Briles.

Kendal was Baylor’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for two seasons, and coached wide receivers before that. He was hired by Lane Kiffin in December to serve as FAU’s offensive coordinator. Kiffin knew he was taking a risk by hiring Briles given the scandal at Baylor. Now he could pay the price as such a quote could be enough for FAU to part ways with Briles.