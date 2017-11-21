Kevin Sumlin reportedly will be fired after LSU game

Rumors about Kevin Sumlin losing his job at Teas A&M are heating up more and more.

We shared a report two weeks ago saying A&M was preparing to part ways with Sumlin after the season. Then last week a report even said the school was targeting Jimbo Fisher for the job after they get rid of Sumlin.

Then on Tuesday the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman reported that Sumlin is expected to lose his job in the day or days following Saturday’s regular season finale against LSU. He says not even a win in that game could save the coach.

Sumlin went 11-2 in his first season at A&M, leading to praise, recognition, and some big money. He went 9-4 in the ensuing season, which marked Johnny Manziel’s final in College Station. He’s had three straight 8-5 seasons since — all without Manziel. The Aggies are 7-4 this season and could very well be headed for a fourth straight 8-5 season.

Given all the money they’re paying — about $5 million a season — and the cash invested into the program and new facilities, A&M expects better results.