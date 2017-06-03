Ad Unit
Saturday, June 3, 2017

Mason Rudolph completes awesome jet ski trick pass (Video)

June 3, 2017
by Larry Brown

Mason Rudolph

Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph has quite an arm and can hit his receivers all over the field. He can even complete passes to guys on jet skis.

Check out this cool video Rudolph starred in, in which he and his brother, Logan, completed an awesome jet ski trick pass:

Rudolph will be a Heisman Trophy candidate this year for Oklahoma State. Logan, who plays linebacker, is entering Clemson this year. Hopefully they keep collaborating for more awesome videos.


