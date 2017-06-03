Mason Rudolph completes awesome jet ski trick pass (Video)

Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph has quite an arm and can hit his receivers all over the field. He can even complete passes to guys on jet skis.

Check out this cool video Rudolph starred in, in which he and his brother, Logan, completed an awesome jet ski trick pass:

Heisman candidate Mason Rudolph and the boys doing a little training #SAFTB style @BarstoolOKST pic.twitter.com/qDKP8OUUUp — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 3, 2017

Rudolph will be a Heisman Trophy candidate this year for Oklahoma State. Logan, who plays linebacker, is entering Clemson this year. Hopefully they keep collaborating for more awesome videos.