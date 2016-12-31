Oregon pursuing LSU assistant Dameyune Craig

New Oregon head coach Willie Taggart is working hard to build his coaching staff in Eugene, and he is going after some big names.

Multiple reports say that Taggart is pursuing LSU wide receivers coach Dameyune Craig, who just completed his first season with the Tigers after previously being at Auburn.

NOLA.com says that if Taggart offers Craig the Oregon offensive coordinator position, Craig would be unlikely to turn down the promotion. Craig reportedly also has a buyout clause that would cost Oregon $600,000 just to hire him.

Craig declined comment about the report following LSU’s 29-9 win over Louisville in the Citrus Bowl on Saturday.

#LSU WRs coach Dameyune Craig declined comment on the report linking him to #Oregon. Craig and Orgeron expected to meet soon to talk. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 31, 2016

Craig, who is a former college quarterback just like Taggart, has a relationship with the Oregon coach. Taggart offered Craig the offensive coordinator position at South Florida before Craig accepted the LSU job.

In addition to being an offensive coach, Craig has a reputation for being a strong recruiter.

Football Scoop says it’s not a done deal that Craig leaves for Oregon.