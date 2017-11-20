Report: Oregon State has interviewed three coaches for vacancy

Oregon State is in the market for a new head coach, and they apparently have interviewed a few candidates for the job.

The Portland Tribune’s Kerry Eggers shared plenty of information Sunday about the Beavers’ coaching search. He says current interim head coach Cory Hall, Washington offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith, and Cal offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin have all interviewed for the job. Meanwhile, ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura reports that the school also reached out to UCLA offensive coordinator (and now interim head coach) Jedd Fisch.

Bronco Mendenhall, an Oregon State alum who was a runner-up for the job when Gary Andersen was hired, made it clear on Monday that he will not be leaving Virginia for Corvallis.

“That job came open a number of years ago and there will be rumors that are accurate that I was a finalist or (on) the short list,” Mendenhall said at his weekly news conference. “I was contacted. And so I’ve moved on since then. This is exactly where I want to be. It’s just getting fun. We’re just starting to do some cool stuff. I haven’t seen this to fruition yet or even close and I’m anxious and excited to do that.”

Eggers also says you can forget about names like Les Miles, Dennis Erickson or June Jones, all of whom might have interest in the gig.

Oregon State has fallen to the bottom of the Pac-12 in football. Regularly a factor in the conference under Mike Riley, the Beavers slipped to an awful 7-23 under Andersen and fired him during the season. They need a major turnaround.