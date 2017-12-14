Top QB Matt Corral flips from Florida to Ole Miss

One of the top quarterback recruits in the country has flipped his commitment from Florida to Ole Miss.

Matt Corral announced his decision on Thursday night, citing the home-like atmosphere he senses in Oxford as the reason for his decision.

“A lot played into this. Coach Matt Luke is a family-oriented guy,” Corral said via 247 Sports. “I figured I wouldn’t miss a beat if I went there from California. It’s like home. The offense they run, it may not be what I’ve said in the past, but talking to people I trust and those I believe in, I know this won’t be a bad decision for me. That offense will help me show off my talents on the biggest stage. Plus, and to top it all off, this is the SEC West.”

Corral, who plays high school ball at famed Long Beach Poly in Calif., has now switched schools twice. He originally was committed to USC, but he later switched to Florida. Corral even declared he was standing firm in his commitment to the Gators despite the Jim McElwain firing. Clearly that has changed.

The four-star QB will enroll early at Ole Miss, according to 247 Sports. He will compete with Jordan Ta’amu at quarterback. His path to playing time is clearer with Shea Patterson transferring to Michigan.