Bill Belichick offers scholarship to son of NFL legend

Bill Belichick is trying to bring the son of an NFL legend to North Carolina.

Devin Fitzgerald, the son of legendary Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, confirmed recently that he has received a scholarship offer from the Tar Heels.

Fitzgerald wrote on X that he had the “privilege” of speaking to Belichick, “one of the greatest to ever do it,” during his recruitment.

Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach Bill Belichick speaks to those attending his hiring announcement at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

I had the privilege of speaking with Coach @Belichick_B, one of the greatest to ever do it, and I am thrilled to announce that I have received an offer from the University of North Carolina!@jason247scout @BrandonHuffman #bst #AGTG pic.twitter.com/d2SOMQbU2v — Devin Fitzgerald (@devinfitz118) March 3, 2025

Fitzgerald told Adam Gorney of Rivals that Belichick had promised to push him and hold him accountable if he signed with North Carolina.

“He told me how he would push me every day to be the best and hold us accountable,” Fitzgerald said.

Four-star WR Devin Fitzgerald, Larry's son, had a chance to talk with North Carolina coach Bill Belichick.@HeelIllustrated pic.twitter.com/PJQSZalVJh — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) March 5, 2025

Belichick and Fitzgerald would be quite the pairing. The legendary coach never got to work with Larry Fitzgerald, but has previously raved about the wide receiver and even compared Fitzgerald to Peyton Manning and Jerry Rice.

Devin Fitzgerald is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals in the class of 2026. He plays for Brophy College Preparatory High School in Phoenix, Az., where he has attracted attention for making some spectacular catches.

Fitzgerald has received widespread recruiting interest, including from Pitt, his father’s alma mater. Belichick’s presence will certainly help North Carolina in a crowded field of interested schools.