SNL took savage shot at Bill Belichick over his girlfriend

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend have been the punchline of numerous jokes since they began dating more than a year ago, and “Saturday Night Live” has now officially joined the fun.

Belichick, who is 72, has been dating 24-year-old Jordon Hudson since late 2023. That makes the UNC coach more than three times as old as Hudson.

During the “Weekend Update” segment of the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live,” comedian Michael Che — a co-anchor on the satirical news program — took a hilarious shot at Belichick and Hudson.

“Last week, a U.S. appeals court blocked a Biden-era student debt relief plan, which means the only way for young people to pay off their student loans is by dating Bill Belichick,” Che said.

Bill Belichick made it onto Saturday night live last night.

Belichick and Hudson are probably used to the jokes by now, but that one was particularly savage.

Hudson seems quite content in her relationship with the much-older Belichick. She even supported the former New England Patriots coach by wearing a hilarious shirt to the Super Bowl this year.

Even if he did not envision himself becoming part of the “Saturday Night Live” script, Belichick probably knew he was going to have to deal with plenty of zingers when he began dating a woman who could be his granddaughter. Knowing the six-time Super Bowl champion, it is highly doubtful that he cares.