Reuben Foster nails Deshaun Watson with huge hit (Video)

Reuben Foster crushed Deshaun Watson with a huge illegal hit early in the National Championship Game on Monday that earned him a penalty.

The Alabama linebacker nailed Watson with a clothesline type of hit that got him a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

It’s almost as if Foster wanted to hit Watson early in the game just to send a message. He certainly did that.

That happened on Clemson’s opening drive. The Tigers ended up getting stopped on 4th and 1 in Bama territory.