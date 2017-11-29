Report: Willie Taggart offered new contract from Oregon amid Florida State rumors

Willie Taggart has been the head coach at Oregon for less than a year, but he is already being offered a raise.

Andy Staples of SI.com reported on Wednesday that Oregon has offered Taggart a new contract that would pay him just north of $20 million over five seasons. Taggart’s current deal is reportedly worth $16 million over five years, so the Ducks are seemingly offering him $1 million more per season.

It’s no surprise that Oregon has extended Taggart a new offer, as the coach’s name has been mentioned in connection with the Florida State job. Reports have indicated that Jimbo Fisher is expected to leave the Seminoles to become the next head coach at Texas A&M, though there has been no official word with regard to that.

Obviously, Oregon is trying to get ahead of things by showing Taggart how committed they are to him. The former South Florida coach is known for being a great recruiter in the Sunshine State, so it makes sense that he would be a candidate for the FSU job.

Taggart’s Ducks are 7-5 this season, and four of their five losses came when starting quarterback Justin Herbert was injured. The coach is off to a great start in building a strong program at Oregon, and he recently addressed rumors about him being unhappy. It seems unlikely that he would leave after just one season, but Oregon officials must be at least slightly concerned.