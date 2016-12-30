Adrian Peterson ruled out of Vikings’ regular season finale

Adrian Peterson’s season is over, and his Minnesota Vikings career may be as well.

Peterson has been ruled out for Minnesota’s Week 17 game against Chicago due to lingering knee and hamstring issues.

Vikings rule out RB Adrian Peterson for Week 17. There's a good chance his appearance against the Colts was his last as a Viking. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 30, 2016

There’s nothing surprising about the move. The game is meaningless and Peterson isn’t healthy. The real story is the longer-term implications. Peterson is due $18 million in 2017, and there is no chance Minnesota will let that happen. He’s also a soon-to-be 32-year old running back with a history of extensive injuries, and he averaged only 1.9 yards per carry in the limited action he saw in 2016. A pay cut seems likely, and an outright release even moreso.