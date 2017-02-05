Atlanta Falcons victims of the memes after SB choke

When you blow a 25-point lead in the Super Bowl and choke away what would have been your first championship in team history, you’re going to get mocked by many online. It’s an unfortunate truth these days.

And because they blew such a big lead, the Atlanta Falcons were not just hit with any old memes after the Super Bowl, but many of them had a Golden State Warriors tie-in since the Warriors blew a 3-1 NBA Finals lead and lost to the Cavaliers.

Here are some of the best memes we saw mocking the Falcons after they blew the Super Bowl. Sorry to Matt Ryan and company, but you brought this on yourself:

Friend just texted me this. pic.twitter.com/lOL8JmkIS3 — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) February 6, 2017

Falcons blew a 28-3 lead pic.twitter.com/sgWiqgtkCT — Everything Football (@DaFootballStart) February 6, 2017

At least you still got Home Depot! pic.twitter.com/KPTbHeFdgn — Crying Jordan (@CryingJordan) February 6, 2017

This Tom Brady meme was too great not to post: