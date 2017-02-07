Bill Belichick starts ‘no days off’ chant at Patriots parade (Video)

The New England Patriots held their fifth Super Bowl championship parade in the last 15 years on Tuesday, and once again fans got to see head coach Bill Belichick in an unfamiliar light.

Belichick, who is known for his all-business mentality, seemed to be really enjoying himself. How much? Enough to grab the microphone at one point and come up with his own chant.

A bit awkward? Sure, but that’s what happens when a guy who lives and breathes football 24/7 lets his hair down.

The Patriots proved that they aren’t bored of winning championships, and so did their fans. Hundreds of thousands lined the streets despite inclement weather, and Tom Brady’s young son treated them to an entertaining dance. Between that, the players chugging booze and Belichick working the crowd, Pats fans were in their glory.