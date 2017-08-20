Report: Cowboys have concerns about Kellen Moore as backup quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys are going to have to have a discussion about their backup quarterback.

According to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram, the Cowboys will be having a discussion about Kellen Moore’s status after he struggled for the second consecutive preseason game, completing 10 of 21 passes and fumbling.

Though Dak Prescott is firmly entrenched as the team’s starter, Moore’s lack of experience and inability to impress is proving to be a worry for Dallas’s braintrust.

It’s unclear what Dallas would do if they did indeed decide to replace Moore as Prescott’s backup. While rookie Cooper Rush has been impressive, it is unlikely the Cowboys would give him the nod. Don’t expect to see this veteran free agent quarterback as a candidate either.

H/T ProFootballTalk