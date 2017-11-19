Dre Kirkpatrick embarrassingly fumbles away sure pick-six

Dre Kirkpatrick did a great job intercepting Brock Osweiler in the end zone and returning his interception 100 yards during the first quarter of Sunday’s Denver Broncos-Cincinnati Bengals game. Unfortunately, it wasn’t all peaches for the Bengals cornerback.

Kirkpatrick was looking behind him as he was heading for the end zone to see if any Denver Broncos were nearby. He was zigging and zagging a bit, and then he lost control of the ball and fumbled.

#Bengals DB Dre Kirkpatrick with an all-timer here pic.twitter.com/9bD3ZvM1h8 — Zach Dean (@ZachDeanDBNJ) November 19, 2017

This wasn’t quite a Leon Lett celebration issue, but his fumble was nonetheless embarrassing. At least he recovered the fumble, which allowed the Bengals to score a touchdown to take the lead.