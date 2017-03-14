Eddie Lacy reportedly turned down same money from Packers, Vikings

The Green Bay Packers were interested in bringing back Eddie Lacy for the 2017 season, but the veteran running back felt the Seattle Seahawks presented him with a better opportunity.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Lacy was offered similar contracts from the Packers, Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings before ultimately choosing to sign with Seattle.

Source said #Packers and #Vikings offered Lacy similar contracts. Chance to be in a run-first offense might have been deciding factor. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) March 14, 2017

Many felt Lacy had worn out his welcome in Green Bay, but perhaps he was the one ready to move on. His contract with the Seahawks is reportedly incentive-laden, which was to be expected with the conditioning issues Lacy has had over the past two years.

Coming off ankle surgery, Lacy has a lot of weight to lose before the start of the 2017 season. Pete Carroll said Tuesday that he wants Lacy to be big, but there’s no way the Seahawks coach wants the 27-year-old as heavy as he supposedly is at the moment.

Seattle features a power running game, which is much different from the Packers’ pass-heavy approach. It’s no surprise Lacy wanted to try his luck somewhere else.