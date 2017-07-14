Report: Ezekiel Elliott could face ‘short suspension’

The NFL has yet to conclude its investigation into allegations of domestic violence against Ezekiel Elliott, and there remains a legitimate possibility the Dallas Cowboys running back could still face a suspension.

On Friday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said there is reason to believe the NFL could end up suspending Elliott to start the 2017 season.

“I think there’s a growing sense that he could face some sort of short suspension in the coming weeks at some point once the NFL wraps up its investigation,” Schefter said. “It is not over yet, but it is definitely far along into the process. Ezekiel Elliott still has to respond to the NFL’s recent findings.

“I think that Zeke Elliott is bracing for a short suspension here in the coming weeks. We’ll see how that impacts the season. Keep in mind the Dallas Cowboys open with the New York Giants and then the Denver Broncos. There’s a chance he could miss one — maybe both — of those games.”

Schefter adds that the NFL has not many any “final determinations,” but it’s certainly interesting that the investigation has dragged on so long. Given its history of botching domestic violences cases, the league is obviously trying to be extremely thorough with Elliott.

Elliott was not charged after his ex-girlfriend shared some disturbing photos on social media that she claimed showed injuries he inflicted on her. A recent report indicated Elliott has been informed by his representatives that he will not face disciplinary action from the NFL, but it sounds like that is not set in stone just yet.