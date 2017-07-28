Ad Unit
Friday, July 28, 2017

Falcons, Devonta Freeman reportedly negotiating five-year extension

July 28, 2017
by Grey Papke

Devonta Freeman

The Atlanta Falcons and Devonta Freeman continue to try to hammer out details of a contract extension.

According to Mike Silver of NFL.com, Freeman and the Falcons are in discussions over a five-year extension — but it’s still enough of a doubt that the running back has purchased a $10 million insurance policy as protection in case there is no deal.

Negotiations have been touch and go, and the fact that the thousand-yard rusher is buying insurance is a clear indication that a deal is not a foregone conclusion. The Falcons, however, have remained upbeat throughout the whole process.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus