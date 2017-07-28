Falcons, Devonta Freeman reportedly negotiating five-year extension

The Atlanta Falcons and Devonta Freeman continue to try to hammer out details of a contract extension.

According to Mike Silver of NFL.com, Freeman and the Falcons are in discussions over a five-year extension — but it’s still enough of a doubt that the running back has purchased a $10 million insurance policy as protection in case there is no deal.

Falcons RB Devonta Freeman has purchased a $10 million insurance policy to protect him in the event he & Falcons don't agree to an extension — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) July 28, 2017

Freeman would make $1.8 million in the final year of his rookie deal. Insurance policy adds protection in event he is injured — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) July 28, 2017

The Falcons & Freeman are still negotiating a possible five-year extension that would make him one of NFL's highest-paid backs @nflnetwork — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) July 28, 2017

Negotiations have been touch and go, and the fact that the thousand-yard rusher is buying insurance is a clear indication that a deal is not a foregone conclusion. The Falcons, however, have remained upbeat throughout the whole process.