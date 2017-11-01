Jadeveon Clowney: ‘Everybody’ on Texans was upset over Duane Brown trade

The Houston Texans dealt left tackle Duane Brown to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday in a move that apparently wasn’t too popular in the locker room.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney discussed the sentiment of his fellow players about Brown being traded.

“Of course, everybody was upset,” said Clowney, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “He’s a great leader, but we don’t have anything to do with it. We got to go out and fight with the guys that are here. We’re getting ready for the Colts this week.”

The 32-year-old Brown had been with the Texans since being drafted by them in the first round back in 2008 and earned three Pro Bowl trips and two All-Pro selections with them. He held out for the first six games of 2017 due to a contract dispute but remained a respected veteran leader among the players and emerged as a leading voice for them after the controversial comments made recently by owner Bob McNair. Nevertheless, the 3-4 Texans are slowly clawing their way to the top of the AFC South, and Clowney is right that they need to stay focused despite their negative feelings about the Brown trade.