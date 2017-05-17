Jeff Fisher makes appearance at Predators game

Jeff Fisher coached the Tennessee Titans for 12 seasons, and apparently that was enough time for him to develop an allegiance to some of the area’s other professional sports teams.

On Tuesday, Fisher attended Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals series between the Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks. The former NFL coach appeared to enjoy himself too, as he was spotted busting out some dance moves while waiting in line for the restroom.

Jeff Fisher letting loose at the Preds game. pic.twitter.com/uKJMmifyoy — Reed Emerson (@TheReedEmerson) May 17, 2017

Fisher ended up seeing a great game, as the Predators scored two goals in the third period to beat the Ducks and take a 2-1 series lead.

Fisher, who recent turned 59, was fired by the Los Angeles Rams in December amid a disappointing 4-9 campaign, right after he tied the all-time record for most losses by a head coach with 165. He was spotted rocking a killer beard a little over a month ago, so apparently the new look didn’t last. Even without the mane, Fisher is obviously letting the good times roll. Good for him.