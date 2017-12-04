Jon Gruden does not dismiss possibility of coaching Giants

Jon Gruden had a perfect opportunity to shut down all rumors and reports linking him to coaching jobs, but he decided not to do so.

Gruden was calling the “Monday Night Football” game on ESPN between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals with partner Sean McDonough, who brought up a rumor. McDonough said he was doing a radio interview and was asked whether Gruden would consider the New York Giants job, which is now vacant after Ben McAdoo was fired Monday. Gruden initially dismissed the talk, but then acknowledged some level of interest.

“Would Coach Gruden consider coming to the New York Giants?” McDonough asked. “Your name comes up for every job.”

“Don’t believe half of that stuff you hear and read, Sean,” Gruden said.

Just when you thought Gruden had separated himself from the rumors, he sucked himself back in.

“Our producer said he saw somewhere the odds of you going to the Giants are 35:1. Would you take the over or the under on 35:1?” McDonough asked.

Gruden initially was suggesting the over was the right play, but then he changed his mind when he considered the Eli Manning factor.

“I’ll take the under on that if Eli comes back.”

And that is exactly why Gruden’s name comes up in connection with jobs. The guy loves football so much, and so many individual players, that he has a lot of enthusiasm about gigs before deciding against them. Besides, if he does return, he’s been tied to another NFL team instead.