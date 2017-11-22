pixel 1
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Khalil Mack, Bruce Irvin do not practice a day after Norton’s firing

November 22, 2017
by Larry Brown

Khalil Mack

Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin did not participate in the Oakland Raiders’ practice on Wednesday, which left many reporters speculating that it was related to unhappiness over the firing of Ken Norton Jr.

First off, the Raiders listed both defensive stalwarts as not practicing for non-injury reasons.

The team later said they were given a day off to rest.

The Review-Journal’s Michael Ghelken says this was Irvin’s first missed practice.

There has been speculation that both players are not happy over Norton being fired as the team’s defensive coordinator. Right around the time news of the firing broke on Tuesday, Irving tweeted an obscene word, which many thought was an indication that he was upset over Norton’s firing. When asked on Wednesday about Norton’s firing, Mack said, “I like to keep my thoughts private,” via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

The Raiders are a disappointing 4-6 on the season. They rank 21st in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed this season.

