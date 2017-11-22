Khalil Mack, Bruce Irvin do not practice a day after Norton’s firing

Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin did not participate in the Oakland Raiders’ practice on Wednesday, which left many reporters speculating that it was related to unhappiness over the firing of Ken Norton Jr.

First off, the Raiders listed both defensive stalwarts as not practicing for non-injury reasons.

Raiders LB Bruce Irvin and DE Khalil Mack missed practice today for non-injury reasons, according to team injury report. They were seen walking off practice field, one day after Ken Norton Jr. firing. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 23, 2017

The team later said they were given a day off to rest.

Raiders say Mack and Irvin were given a rest day on Wednesday, as Charles Woodson used to get. https://t.co/PoWTMjnNsU — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) November 23, 2017

The Review-Journal’s Michael Ghelken says this was Irvin’s first missed practice.

There has been speculation that both players are not happy over Norton being fired as the team’s defensive coordinator. Right around the time news of the firing broke on Tuesday, Irving tweeted an obscene word, which many thought was an indication that he was upset over Norton’s firing. When asked on Wednesday about Norton’s firing, Mack said, “I like to keep my thoughts private,” via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

The Raiders are a disappointing 4-6 on the season. They rank 21st in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed this season.