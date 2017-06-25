Louis Riddick denies report he is interviewing for Chiefs GM job

If the Kansas City Chiefs intend to interview Louis Riddick for their vacant general manager position, the ESPN analyst says he has not heard anything about it.

On Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the Chiefs have contacted Riddick about setting up a meeting for next week. Riddick claims the report is completely false.

The Kansas City Chiefs have not contacted me and there is no interview set up for this week. Source? Me. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) June 25, 2017

The Chiefs announced last week that they are parting ways with former GM John Dorsey, who had been considered one of the best personnel men in football over the past four years. The timing of the decision was very unusual, and one report about Dorsey’s reaction made it seem like it was unexpected.

Riddick, a former NFL safety, has worked as an analyst for ESPN since 2013. After he retired from playing, he worked as a scout and director of pro personnel for the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles. There was some talk about Riddick potentially joining the San Francisco 49ers’ front office earlier in the year, but nothing ever came of that.