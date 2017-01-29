Report: Michael Oher still not cleared by league concussion protocol

Michael Oher has not played in an NFL game since September, and even now, he has not been cleared by the league’s concussion protocol, according to a report.

The Carolina Panthers tackle remains in protocol four months after the injury, according to Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer, though he has progressed to light workouts.

Such a lengthy layoff and such a serious injury raises questions about Oher’s future. Though coach Ron Rivera has said Oher is expected to be ready to go for the 2017 season, general manager Dave Gettleman has been less commital.

“I haven’t spoken to Michael in a little bit. I haven’t texted with him in a little bit. I want to back off and leave him alone. Because we want what’s best for Michael, really and truly,” Gettleman said earlier in the week.

Concussions were a significant issue for the Panthers in 2016, with Luke Kuechly suffering a particularly frightening one. The fact that Oher still isn’t cleared is rather foreboding.

H/T ProFootballTalk