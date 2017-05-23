Report: Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal ever for NFL player

Nike apparently is putting in a lot of stock into Odell Beckham Jr.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Nike has signed ODB to a 5-year deal that he calls the “most lucrative” shoe deal ever for an NFL player.

#Giants WR Odell Beckham signed the most lucrative shoe deal ever for an @NFL player. Nike & his agent Zeke Sandhu worked out a 5-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 23, 2017

Rapoport says that Nike had to match an offer from Adidas in order to get the deal with the Giants receiver done. The deal reportedly could turn into an 8-year pact.

#Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr new Nike deal has a clause that turns it into an 8-year deal, source said. Nike matched Adidas' offer to seal it — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 23, 2017

Beckham was a first-round pick of the Giants in 2014. He has been an incredible playmaker since then, posting at least 90 catches, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his three seasons. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year and was selected to the Pro Bowl in all three of his seasons.

Beckham has been criticized for some of his on and off-field behavior, but there is little doubt that he is a superstar.