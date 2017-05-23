Ad Unit
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal ever for NFL player

May 23, 2017
by Larry Brown

Odell Beckham

Nike apparently is putting in a lot of stock into Odell Beckham Jr.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Nike has signed ODB to a 5-year deal that he calls the “most lucrative” shoe deal ever for an NFL player.

Rapoport says that Nike had to match an offer from Adidas in order to get the deal with the Giants receiver done. The deal reportedly could turn into an 8-year pact.

Beckham was a first-round pick of the Giants in 2014. He has been an incredible playmaker since then, posting at least 90 catches, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his three seasons. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year and was selected to the Pro Bowl in all three of his seasons.

Beckham has been criticized for some of his on and off-field behavior, but there is little doubt that he is a superstar.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus