Richard Smith no longer Falcons’ DC; Bryan Cox dismissed

The Atlanta Falcons have made some changes to their defensive coaching staff in the days following their Super Bowl LI collapse against the New England Patriots.

Sporting News NFL reporter Alex Marvez reported on Tuesday night that Richard Smith is no longer the Falcons’ defensive coordinator, while Bryan Cox was dismissed as the team’s defensive line coach.

Source tells @sn_nfl Richard Smith no longer @AtlantaFalcons DC & Bryan Cox dismissed as defensive line coach. Story coming ASAP at @sn_nfl — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) February 8, 2017

Though Cox is out, it appears as if Smith may just be demoted/reassigned rather than fired.

Atlanta had the No. 1 scoring offense in the league last season, but they were 27th in points allowed.